Nations Lending Continues Growth Momentum with New Massachusetts Branch

Tim, who will serve as branch manager, has been in the industry for 38 years, while Brenden brings to Nations more than 10 years' experience as a senior loan officer, helping clients in the Northeast. Their branch, situated in Southern Massachusetts, provides support for clients in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and Florida as well.

"Tim and Brenden have built a significant referral base in their market, without a lot of marketing support behind them, and that's a testament to their ability and hard work," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager. "We can't wait to see how they can grow their business with the help of Nations' premier sales and marketing platforms."

The Dion team takes pride in serving clients of all credit backgrounds, with decades' worth of expertise in FHA loans. They previously worked together at Residential Mortgage Services.

"Nations has access to the loan products we need to serve the clients who need a little bit of guidance through the home loan process," Tim said. "It's impressive that, even through the pandemic, Nations is standing strong, still serving clients of all credit backgrounds."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 86 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

