Nations Lending Expands in the Mid-Atlantic with New Maryland Branch

"Laura is a knowledgeable advocate for her clients, and she's extremely connected as a leader in her community," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager. "We're excited by the possibilities of combining her skill set with Nations Lending's great sales and marketing platforms."

Fournier is a Certified Mortgage Coach and is also a designated Dave Ramsey Financial Coach, bringing unique insight into the connection between home finance and family finance. She spent the last seven years as a mortgage coach for Equity Resources, Inc., and is licensed to lend in Maryland, DC, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"The marketing and social media support Nations offers were really attractive," Fournier said. "I am also thrilled about the opportunity to run my own branch and to develop loan officers who join the team."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 80 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

