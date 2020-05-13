Nations Lending Expands in the Mid-Atlantic with New Maryland Branch
New Columbia, Md. branch led by Laura Fournier will also serve Virginia, Pennsylvania, DC
May 13, 2020, 07:02 ET
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, the agency-direct independent mortgage company based in the Cleveland, Ohio area, is pleased to announce the addition of a new branch in Columbia, Maryland, led by industry veteran Laura Fournier.
Fournier brings years of wide-ranging experience in the mortgage industry in Maryland and the Greater Washington DC area, for both large banks and independent lenders. She takes pride in educating first-time home buyers as well as in helping homeowners get the most financial gain when selling that first home to upgrade to another.
"Laura is a knowledgeable advocate for her clients, and she's extremely connected as a leader in her community," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager. "We're excited by the possibilities of combining her skill set with Nations Lending's great sales and marketing platforms."
Fournier is a Certified Mortgage Coach and is also a designated Dave Ramsey Financial Coach, bringing unique insight into the connection between home finance and family finance. She spent the last seven years as a mortgage coach for Equity Resources, Inc., and is licensed to lend in Maryland, DC, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
"The marketing and social media support Nations offers were really attractive," Fournier said. "I am also thrilled about the opportunity to run my own branch and to develop loan officers who join the team."
About Nations Lending
Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 80 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.
For more information contact:
Nations Lending Corporation™
Cheryl Lieber
216-503-6828
[email protected]
SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation
