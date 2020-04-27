Nations Lending Expands in the Northeast with New Pennsylvania Branch

Umansky brings to Nations more than 20 years' worth of combined experience in mortgage lending and real estate in Eastern Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey and prides himself on being a true expert on the surrounding areas and local housing markets. He has originated loans for both large banks and independent mortgage lenders, most recently as a Senior Mortgage Banker at American Residential Living. Before that, he was a top producer at Wells Fargo.

"Steve brings a winning attitude, a track record of sustained success and a real rapport with the clients he serves," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager. "He wants to grow his business, and a lot of producers are finding out right now that Nations Lending is a great place to make that happen."

Umansky specializes in serving first-time homebuyers and is passionate about educating clients on the loan process. He is also a Certified Mortgage Banker with the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"I had heard great things about the company before making the move," Umansky said. "And now that I'm here, I see firsthand how much the company invests in technology and marketing to help branch managers like myself grow our businesses. It's exciting."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 80 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

For more information contact:

Nations Lending Corporation™

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

www.NationsLending.com

