Nations Lending Expands its Footprint Again in The South, This Time in Georgia

"Denise and Warren have a track record of success and a desire to grow their business," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Their commitment to high level service makes their team a perfect fit for Nations."

Warren will serve as branch manager in Athens and is an expert at helping clients with prior tax liabilities get on the path toward homeownership. Denise, a proven producer, will act as Sales Manager. The branch is licensed to lend in Georgia and Florida and specializes in helping first-time homebuyers, even those who may not think they qualify, start building wealth through homeownership.

"A lot of our borrowers get a cold, unfeeling, once over from some of the larger depositories," Warren said. "We're happy to be with a lender who approaches first-time homebuyers with that compassionate, family first mindset and has the product portfolio to get them into a great home."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

