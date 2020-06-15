Nations Lending Gains Market Strength in Mississippi, Tennessee with New Branch

Tammy, the branch producer and Sales Manager, brings more than 20 years' experience as a loan officer to Nations and generated more than $30 million in loan volume in 2019. Tammy, Dale and the rest of the Kennedy team routinely serve clients and their realtor partners in North Mississippi and in neighboring Memphis, Tennessee and its surrounding areas. They pride themselves on contributing to their community and routinely sponsor their local law enforcement in their annual LawFit Fitness Challenge.

"Tammy brings such a deep knowledge base of her market along with the tenacity and drive to win a great deal of business," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Dale has helped her scale the business, and we think Nations' sales and marketing platforms will help them continue to do so."

Dale brought his years of experience in logistics to Tammy's team in 2018 and has helped scale up production by nearly 100 percent since then, in his role as branch manager. The Kennedy team are experts when it comes to helping first-time homebuyers, with down-payment assistance programs, as well as with USDA, VA loans and buyers looking to get maximum value when moving up from one home to the next.

"Tammy is the hardest-working loan originator in our market," Dale said. "We're in growth mode, and we view this partnership with Nations as an extension of that — we help the company grow, they help us grow our branch. We're glad to be here."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 85 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

