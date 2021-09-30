Nations Lending Hires Christopher Patille to Lead New Delaware Branch

Patille comes to Nations from Guaranteed Rate, where he served as a producing branch manager and ranked in the top 1 percent in the country for production. Prior to his role at Guaranteed Rate, he spent time at both GSF Mortgage and Allied First Bank. Before entering the mortgage industry, Patille studied business at Pennsylvania State University. He'll report to Kathryn Edelen, Regional Sales Manager at Nations Lending.

"My top priority is the service I provide my borrowers, and Nations Lending offers an infrastructure and environment in line with that priority," said Patille. "From an operations perspective, the company is top class. Loans are underwritten and closed on time, and the support we receive from corporate is second to none."

Over the course of the past ten years, Patille's focus has run the gamut, from adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) to assisting veterans with the purchases and refi's to offering one-on-one support to first-time homebuyers who may find themselves anxious about the borrowing process. Real, human interaction and supportive consultation is something that he prides himself on, Patille says.

"Chris knows the space, but more importantly he knows people," Edelen said. "His approach is very much aligned with Nations Lending's mantra of 'home loans made human'. With a powerful marketing and operations team supporting him at our Ohio headquarters, I have no doubt he'll thrive here."

Outside of work, Patille spends as much time as he can with his 2-year-old son, Brayden. When they are not at the park or eating ice cream, he enjoys playing softball three nights per week as well as restoring antique cars.

Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com

