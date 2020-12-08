Nations Lending Increases its Growth Momentum in Pennsylvania with New Branch

Gennuso brings to Nations more than 25 years of mortgage experience in the Pittsburgh area and before that worked as a financial planner, which gives him unique insight in guiding clients toward the most financially rewarding homeownership options. He prides himself on going above and beyond for his realtor partners and has a broad range of experience with a diverse range of clients including first-time homebuyers and those looking to move up to their second or third homes.

"Anthony knows his market, has a great referral base, and a dedication to doing what it takes to get his clients to the finish line," said Kathryn Edelen, Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Manager. "Nations will be a great partner for Anthony as he looks to grow his business, both in terms of recruiting additional talent and providing great loan-level and marketing support."

Gennuso arrives at Nations after spending the last three years at Equity Resources. In previous years, he earned back-to-back nods on the "Best of the Burgh" list in the mortgage lending category. And now, his clients will benefit from Nations' user-friendly digital loan experience.

"Nations' business model impressed me, being a mid-sized lender but also being agency-direct and licensed in all 50 states," Gennuso said. "Nations is positioned to grow, and I feel like that matches where my business is. Plus, the marketing, the access to so much technology to help serve clients more efficiently, it's great."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human. ™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

For more information contact:

Nations Lending Corporation™

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

https://nationslending.com

