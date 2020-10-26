Nations Lending is Growing in Company's Home State of Ohio

Amor has served homeowners and home buyers in the Greater Cincinnati area for the last 18 years. His branch specializes in helping first-time homebuyers, especially with mortgage programs for underserved borrowers from the FHA, for rural borrowers from the USDA, and for U.S. veterans with VA loans.

"Simon's branch is looking to grow aggressively, and it's great to see the amount of business he's been able to generate through his realtor and referral network," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Nations Lending has the tools in place to support his branch's growth, in recruiting, technology and marketing assistance."

Amor moves to Nations after spending the last three years at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., and before that, he worked for Regions Financial and Guaranteed Rate. His penchant for giving back to his community was covered by local media last year, when he was part of a group that left an $800 tip for a local waitress during the Holidays.

"Nations checks off all the basic boxes that I was looking for like good loan pricing, of course, but what really impressed me was that Nations is committed to servicing the vast majority of its own loans," Amor said. "That gives us an opportunity to foster long-lasting relationships with our clients. That, plus the personal touch from the corporate teams, and the people. That's why I'm excited about being at Nations."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

For more information contact:

Nations Lending Corporation™

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation

Related Links

https://nationslending.com/

