Nations Lending Looks to Build 'Compounding Momentum' with Recent Recruiting Hires

"They have so much great experience and all three of them are just great relationship builders," Doug Opdycke, Vice President of National Recruiting, said. "It's exciting to get the band back together, so to speak, with regard to Steve and Sheri, and with Michelle, I know firsthand how difficult it is to recruit against her. Hires like these take the growth momentum we already have and accelerate it — it builds a sort of compounding momentum."

Nations has added nine branches to its roster so far in 2020, including seven new branches in the past 90 days. While Hug will be recruiting in the West, Molina will look to add more production talent throughout the South. Tremayne's focus will be recruiting in the Midwest and Southeast. They will work alongside Nations sales recruiters Aaron Wiggington and Allison Schock, and all five stand ready to answer questions related to current branch opportunities.

"These hires are a core part of Nations Lending's conscious and ongoing effort to support the growth of existing branches and add top-level talent," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Scaling up in this department is a priority for us, and we're seeing great progress so far."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 85 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

