Nations Lending Makes Key Operations Hire to Fuel Continued Growth, Excellence

"Jim brings extensive experience to the table, along with a proven track record of process improvement, coaching and getting winning results," said Jeremy Sopko, CEO and Co-Founder of Nations Lending. "He's going to be a great mentor for his teams and a great partner on the Leadership team. We couldn't be more excited for Jim to come on board and mold our Operations teams for future success."

Collier most recently served as Executive Vice President of Fulfillment Operations at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

"Jim has led operations for some really impressive teams, with exceptional results," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations. "This move parlays perfectly with our aggressive growth strategy."

Through his nearly 20 years in the mortgage industry, Collier has optimized and overseen Operations teams at both banks and at Independent Mortgage Banking companies, with demonstrated expertise in establishing superior results in customer service, employee satisfaction, process efficiency, scalability, risk management, quality control and financial performance.

"What a blessing to be able to join such a dynamic team at Nations Lending," Collier said. "This is a company whose arrow is pointing upward, and I'm proud to now be a part of The Nation's continued growth."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in 47 states and has 75 branches with nearly 700 employees. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans. Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 99 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country, and the company was voted a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

