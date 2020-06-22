Nations Lending Nets Two Top Producers in Latest East Coast Expansion

Proulx brings nearly 20 years' worth of combined experience in loan origination and branch leadership, after starting his mortgage business in Massachusetts and expanding his team into the Florida market in 2018. Salcone has been in the industry for 10 years, all in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"Rob and Paul have had a lot of success in our industry, growing their business into multiple markets," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "When top producers like Rob and Paul see the added value in what Nations has to offer, that's just another sign of all the momentum we're building this year."

Proulx and Salcone come to Nations from Northpointe Bank, where both were recognized as two of the company's Top Originators. The team's combined production in 2019 was more than $80 million.

"The support at Nations has been fantastic. The company treats us like family," Proulx said. "Nations' family feel and family focus is something that really drew me in, because I'm a very family-oriented guy — for years I've worked with my two sisters. It's a great fit all around."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 85 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

