Nations Lending Stakes Claim to West Texas with Addition of Four New Branches

Marquez will serve as Area Manager for the offices in Midland, El Paso, San Angelo and Odessa, where she and Herrera are based. Marquez will focus on growing each of the branches' footprints within their individual markets via recruiting, marketing, and leadership, while Herrera will act as sales manager in all four locations. Herrera and Marquez were both born and raised in West Texas and have been in the mortgage industry for a combined 25 years.

"With Patty concentrating on growing their branches, and Adam leading the sales team, there is so much potential for growth in West Texas," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "We're so excited to have these two mortgage professionals open up this new market for us."

Nations' West Texas team is committed to serving first-time homebuyers as well as the Hispanic community and employs multiple bilingual loan officers at each of the team's four offices. Marquez has been a featured speaker at conferences for the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women, is a current board member of the United Way of Odessa and is passionate about giving back to her local community through back-to-school backpack drives and free community classes on credit awareness.

"Nations has the support we need to take our business to the next level," Marquez said. "We have so many people in our corner from corporate who focus on our branding and on helping us generate more business."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

