Nations Lending Taps Chris Smith as Area Sales Manager for Northeast Indiana

Smith brings more than 15 years of combined home loan experience to Nations Lending. He previously served as Area Manager for Union Home Mortgage Corporation, where he led several branches while funding more than $20 million in loan volume of personal production in 2020. Prior to his role at Union, Smith spent time as a mortgage originator for both Bank of America and Fifth Third Bank before joining Hallmark Home Mortgage as a loan officer.

"The support that Nations brings to the table in terms of technology, marketing, and service to its sales and branch managers is unparalleled in this industry," Smith said. "They've got a vested interest in your success, and they have an arsenal of tools to back it up. It was an easy decision to join one of the top independent lenders in the country."

The announcement comes as Nations Lending continues to grow and expand nationally; the company added 18 branch locations in 2020 and added 300 new hires to the team, from area sales managers to branch managers and executive leaders.

Smith will reconnect with his former Union Home Mortgage colleague Corey Caster, who now heads up national production at Nations Lending.

"I look forward to working with Chris again and welcoming him to the Nations family," said Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations. "He's always been a great producer, and it's really great to see how Chris has developed as a leader for his region."

