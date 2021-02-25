Nation's Mayors Applaud House Passage of the Equality Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 5: The Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans by listing sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited grounds of employment discrimination under federal law.

U.S. Conference of Mayors President Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement in support of the Equality Act:

"Mayors across the country have long supported expanding protections for LGBTQ Americans, and today we applaud the House of Representatives on the passage of the Equality Act. It is beyond time that our country provide federal protection from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in all key areas of life, including employment, housing, education and public spaces.

"I also commend the bill's sponsor, Rhode Island Representative and former Mayor of Providence David Cicilline for continuing to champion these issues in Congress. He was a strong advocate for expanding protections when he was a member of the Conference, and his continued leadership serves as a beacon of hope as we move closer to living in a land where no one faces discrimination or injustice of any kind based on the color of their skin, who they are, or choose to love."

Aligned with policies adopted by the Conference that endorse federal law to direct nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans, the nation's mayors also sent a letter to every member of the House urging passage of H.R. 5 by a wide margin.

