Nation's Mayors Applaud House Passage of the HEROES Act

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan K. Barnett released the following statement on the U.S. House of Representatives' passage of the HEROES Act, the 4th COVID-19 supplemental package which allocates $187.5 billion for local governments leading the pandemic response on the ground:

"Mayors across the country are grateful for the House's passage of the Heroes Act, which will provide critical emergency fiscal assistance to cities facing painful budget deficits. Mayors and local leaders are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, but we simply can't do it alone. This direct financial aid will help cities respond to the COVID-19 crisis, limit layoffs and furloughs, and maintain critical services during this difficult economic period.

"The road to economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis runs through America's cities. But to launch that recovery, cities need to be financially stable. The immediate, direct and flexible federal assistance in this bill is essential for that recovery to take place. We call on the Senate and President Trump to approve this emergency fiscal assistance to cities – our economy depends on it.

"The United States Conference of Mayors thanks the House of Representatives for their support of America's cities. We stand ready to work in a bipartisan fashion to ensure that cities can continue the fight against COVID-19 and its dire economic consequences."

