Nation's Mayors Applaud President Biden's Actions to Address Racial Equity and Systemic Racism

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of executive actions addressing equity signed on his first day in office, President Joe Biden took further action today on issues related to racial equity and systemic racism. On the issue of housing, the president has taken action consistent with U.S. Conference of Mayors' policy, directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to examine how regulatory action by the Trump Administration has undermined fair housing policies. In response to today's actions, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement:

"Our nation is aching from decades of policies that have supported racial discrimination and enabled an ever-widening wealth equality gap. America's mayors are pleased that President Biden is prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in all of his administration's policymaking, ensuring that racial equity is no longer simply a talking point, but a call for action.

"In particular, we applaud President Biden's direction to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to review the regulatory changes made by the previous Administration, many of which enabled racial housing discrimination by seriously weakening previous attempts to strengthen the 1968 Fair Housing Act.

"Today's executive actions are a welcome reminder that America is made stronger by all those who contribute to its fabric, and that only when we bring an end to systemic racism will all be positioned to achieve their greatest potential, enabling a great American Breakthrough."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors , or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors .

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

