Nation's Mayors Applaud Supreme Court Decision to Protect LGBTQ Americans

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from Bryan K. Barnett, President of the United States Conference of Mayors and Mayor of Rochester Hills, Michigan, on the Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ Americans from being fired based on sexual orientation:

"The United States Conference of Mayors applauds the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision today that applies the language of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Mayors across the country have long championed efforts to ensure equality for LGBTQ Americans. For decades we have opposed discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. More recently, including at our annual meeting last June, we have called for a federal prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity under the Civil Rights Act.

"Today marks a bright moment in our country's history and the Supreme Court's decision paves a path for a more equal and just America. We celebrate today knowing that there is always more work to do and mayors will continue to lead and use our collective voices to advance the civil rights for all Americans."

