Nation's Mayors Determined to Secure Federal Aid Needed to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors on the absence of fiscal assistance for local governments in the latest interim Coronavirus funding bill:

"We are deeply concerned that Congress did not include emergency fiscal assistance for cities in their interim package this week. Cities are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, and this response is forcing our budgets to the breaking point. Across the country, mayors are facing significant budget shortfalls as a direct result of this pandemic, and it is forcing them to make painful decisions. Already, thousands of local employees have had to be furloughed or laid off and public health is being put at greater risk each day.

"We are determined to secure the aid we need to protect our essential workers and first responders in the next CARES bill and take President Trump at his word when he says he is committed to providing emergency relief to local governments. The nation's mayors stand ready to work with Congressional leaders to secure the critical support cities need to bring an end to this pandemic."

