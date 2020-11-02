Nation's Most Trusted Privacy Advocates Urge Californians To Vote YES On Prop 24 To Strengthen Consumer Rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced strong support from leading privacy experts, including: Marc Rotenberg, Founder and former President of Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC); Shoshana Zuboff, award-winning author of "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism" and featured privacy expert in the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma"; Roger McNamee, author of The New York Times best seller "Zucked: Waking Up To The Facebook Catastrophe" and Silicon Valley venture capitalist; Brittany Kaiser, Co-Founder of Own Your Own Data Foundation and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; Dr. Johnny Ryan, leading European privacy expert; Maureen Mahoney, policy analyst at Consumer Reports; and Ashkan Soltani, Former FTC Chief Technologist and White House Senior Advisor.

"Prop 24 updates and expands California privacy law," said Marc Rotenberg. "Prop 24 is a win for California consumers. Vote YES on Prop 24."

"Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, builds on and strengthens the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act," said Shoshana Zuboff. "If passed, the law will give Californians among the best privacy protections in the world, and it includes provisions for its continuous strengthening against the relentless assaults of tech lobbyists."

"Proposition 24 is the essential complement that delivers most of what CCPA originally promised," said Roger McNamee. "Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 24 to strengthen consumer privacy laws in California."

"I urge Californians to vote yes on Prop 24, and for other states to follow this lead in their pursuits of consumer protection," said Brittany Kaiser. "The future of privacy relies on giving consumers the right to control and take ownership of their own data."

"I contributed to the text of [Prop 24], and I believe that it will materially improve everybody's privacy, and will help publishers too," said Dr. Johnny Ryan.

"California consumers should use their power as citizens to vote for Proposition 24 to show that they will stand up for themselves if companies and legislators won't," said Maureen Mahoney.

"Please join me in voting YES on Prop 24 to enshrine privacy rights for every Californian and raise the bar for the rest of the nation," said Ashkan Soltani.

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your personal information Safeguard your children's privacy Put new limits on companies Establish an enforcement arm Make it harder to weaken privacy

