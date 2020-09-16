Nation's Top Military Friendly® Employers Announced

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be officially published in the December 2020 issue of G.I. Jobs® Magazine.

Humana earned the #1 Military Friendly® Employer ranking in the largest company category.

"Humana is proud to serve the military community, as we have over the past 25 years, and is honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer," said Chris Hunter, President of Humana's Group, Military and Specialty Segment.

Combined Insurance earned top honors in the one to five billion dollar annual revenue category, while Motel 6 / Studio 6 was number one amongst middle market firms.

The Home Depot and USAA have been rated as Military Friendly® Employer in all 19 years since the list started. ManTech, Travelers, CDW, Dyncorp, Norfolk Southern, American Electric Power, Applied Materials, AT&T, BNSF Railway, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, GE, J.B. Hunt, Union Pacific Railroad and Lockheed Martin have been designated a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 15 of the 19 years.

"We're grateful for this honor and proud to stand behind servicemembers and their families," said Erin Izen, Director of Workforce Development & Military Relations for The Home Depot.

Financial, banking and business services concerns led the way with 18% of Military Friendly® designated companies, defense firms comprised 11% while health and pharmaceuticals came in third at 10%.

Geographically, Military Friendly® Employers identified Texas as their top hiring region for veterans with California, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Dakota, New Jersey and New York rounding out the Top 10.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com . Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

