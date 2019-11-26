Nation's Top Teenage Artists Receive YoungArts Award For Excellence In Visual, Literary And Performing Arts

YoungArts awards are given in three categories: Finalist, Honorable Mention and Merit. Finalists are eligible for: cash prizes of up to $10,000; to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts , one of the highest honors given to high school seniors; and participation in National YoungArts Week (January 5–12, 2020), a weeklong, all-inclusive program featuring master classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields. The 2020 master teachers include MacArthur "Genius" Claire Chase ; Grammy nominated Jazz vocalist René Marie ; The New York Times best-selling author Joan Morgan ; Tony nominated actress Michele Shay ; photographer, curator and educator Endia Beal ; and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Doug Blush .

All 2020 YoungArts award winners are invited to participate in the organization's regional programs, modeled after National YoungArts Week: YoungArts Miami (February 25–March 1, 2020), YoungArts Los Angeles (March 24–29, 2020) and YoungArts New York (April 21–26, 2020). These programs offer local audiences the opportunity to meet the next generation of artists through multidisciplinary performances, exhibitions, film screenings and writers' readings. Additional details can be found here.

On July 1, 2020, following YoungArts' national and regional programs, the artists will join a 20,000-strong YoungArts alumni community and will receive ongoing support from the organization as they continue to pursue a life in the arts. YoungArts award winners are eligible for exclusive opportunities such as fellowships, symposia and residencies in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and abroad; presentation opportunities at major institutions such as Jacob's Pillow, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, New World Center, Sotheby's, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance and the Watermill Center; and the opportunity to work with directors and curators such as Derrick Adams, Deana Haggag, Bill T. Jones, Jasmine Wahi and Tony Yazbeck. They will also have access to YoungArts Post, a custom online platform for YoungArts alumni to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities such as microgrants, cash awards that support expenses related to professional or artistic development.

ABOUT NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison. YoungArts identifies the most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts, and provides them with creative and professional development opportunities throughout their careers.

