Nationwide announces permanent shift in workplace, work-from-home strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today a plan to permanently transition to a hybrid operating model that comprises primarily working-from-office in four main corporate campuses and working-from-home in most other locations.

"We've been investing in our technological capabilities for years, and those investments really paid off when we needed to transition quickly to a 98 percent work-from-home model," said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker. "Our associates and our technology team have proven to us that we can serve our members and partners with extraordinary care with a large portion of our team working from home."

The four main campus locations will include central Ohio (including downtown Columbus and Grandview Yard); Des Moines, Iowa; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and San Antonio, Texas. These locations were selected based on:

Current large concentration of associates;

Flexibility to serve members across time zones;

And, ongoing access to associate talent and subject matter expertise that will enable continued success.

"Our goal is to ensure that when a recovery comes, we're prepared to win business with competitively priced solutions while enhancing our resiliency and operational efficiency," continued Walker. "We're technology-enabled, people-connected and mission-driven. I remain extremely optimistic about our future."

The company plans to exit most buildings outside of the four designated campuses by November 1, 2020 and move associates in these locations to permanent remote-working status. Those locations include:

Gainesville, Fla.

Harleysville, Penn.

Raleigh, N.C.

Wausau, Wis.

Richmond, Va.

Exceptions include Nationwide Pet's business operations in Brea, Calif., Nationwide's New York City office, where the company's management liability and specialty business is based, as well as Nationwide's annuity distribution facility in Louisville, Ky. Exceptions may also include smaller offices and locations that are required by state plans or business need to have an office location to service members. Over the next several months, the company will finalize details, including technology and equipment needs, support mechanisms and telework agreements. Nationwide remains committed to its philanthropic efforts throughout the country.

Nationwide swiftly moved to a work-from-home posture in mid-March to preserve associate health and well-being and with the intent of flattening the COVID-19 curve. The company has maintained strong operational and customer service levels throughout that time. More information on Nationwide's broader COVID-19 response is available here.

