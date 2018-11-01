Nationwide begins response to Camp Wildfire in California

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide claim representatives and agents are prepared to assist members in response to the Camp Wildfire in Butte Co., Calif.

"The safety of our members and associates is the number one priority," said Ken Enscoe, Nationwide's senior director of catastrophe claims operations. "Claims associates are ready to resolve claims by phone and will be physically on-site as soon as conditions allow."

Members with damage should call the Nationwide claims hotline at 1-800-421-3535 or contact their local agent. Members can also visit www.nationwide.com or use the Nationwide app to file a claim.

Nationwide is also mobilizing a catastrophe response unit (CRU) to the area to assist members in need. The company will work with local authorities to determine the location for the CRU and make an announcement, including hours of operation, early next week.

The CRU serves a few purposes. It provides a central location for Nationwide members to speak face-to-face with Nationwide claims professionals. It is utilized as a mobile headquarters for Nationwide claims associates who are on the ground helping members, and it serves as a base for providing aid and other humanitarian efforts.

