Nationwide Express Gives Agents Power to Quote Multiple Products in as little as 2 Minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly competitive environment, high-performing insurance agents know tools that allow them to work faster and more efficiently will enhance the experience for their clients and free up time to focus on growing their business. To meet agents' need for speed, Nationwide is introducing Nationwide Express, an innovative new technology platform that enables agents to quote policies for auto, homeowners and renters insurance in as little as two minutes; and tailor coverages, bind and process payment and trailing documents in a fraction of the time.

Nationwide Express allows agents to quote multiple products in a fraction of the time it used to take – reducing the process by 15 minutes or more. Launching today in 22 states with additional states to be added through 2019, Nationwide Express will be made compatible with comparative raters in 2020.

"We've been working to provide agents with industry leading technology that gives them speed and ease to quote faster. Nationwide Express was designed to help agents deliver multi-line quotes and complete new sales with unprecedented speed," said Shelley Brazeau Temple, leader of Personal Lines Property and Casualty for Nationwide. "We know that speed and value to our distribution partners is the key to success, and Nationwide Express is delivering on both.

How Nationwide Express makes it easier for agents:

90% reduction in time to quote

Quote multiple products (auto, home, renters) in as few as 2 minutes

Complete the sale in a fraction of the time

Sell multiple products together and accept a single payment regardless of number of products

Eliminate hassles with managing trailing documents. Nationwide Express will package relevant documents and email them to customers automatically at the end of the sales process

"With Nationwide Express we can complete the quote and even bind a policy in the time it would take most of our customers to walk to their cars to go grab their lunch," said Shawn Ruddy, agency owner of Ruddy Insurance Group. "In a world where people think '2-day shipping' can be too long, the Nationwide Express tool gives our agency the edge in an ever changing and challenging industry. Our agency has always done a large amount of personal lines quoting, so this tool could not come soon enough."

Agents can access Nationwide Express today in AL, AZ, CO, CT, DC, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, ME, NH, NY, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WA. Additional states will be added in the months ahead.

