Nationwide Foundation contributing $5 million to local, national charities for COVID-19 pandemic support

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide support for coronavirus disaster response, the Nationwide Foundation is making $5 million in contributions to local and national charities to support medical and economic response efforts.

"As communities experience impacts related to the pandemic, many non-profit organizations stand on the front lines, providing basic necessities, wellness services and support to those in need," said Nationwide CEO and Nationwide Foundation Chairman Kirt Walker. "Finances, staffs, programs and resources are being stretched as these non-profits not only serve their communities but feel the impact themselves. During these challenging times, we each have a responsibility, when we can, to lift those around us."

Transforming Lives at Critical Moments

A nonprofit, private foundation to which Nationwide companies are donors, the Nationwide Foundation approved $1 million in national response grants each to the American Red Cross, Feeding America and the United Way. The board also approved up to $2 million in grants to be distributed in communities where Nationwide companies operate to assist them in responding to COVID-19 and will be made to the Foundation's existing nonprofit partners.

Gifts to the American Red Cross enable the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small by providing food, shelter, emotional support, clean-up kits and other assistance for those in need. People interested in donating to the Red Cross may donate online at redcross.org.

The Feeding America network of food banks provides emergency food assistance to more than 40 million people annually. Food banks across the country are preparing for dramatic increases in demand as a result of the pandemic response efforts, including school and business closures. Feeding America accepts donations at feedingamerica.org.

United Way connects people, organizations, expertise and resources to improve people's lives and create lasting change in our communities. It is focused on creating community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability and health. Those interested in giving to United Way may do so at unitedway.org/local/united-states.

"We are facing unprecedented, extraordinary times that call for immediate action," said Chad Jester, President, Nationwide Foundation. "The Nationwide Foundation is proud to be able to take this step to support the communities where we operate and the nation as a whole."

Donating Medical Supplies

In addition to monetary contributions to local and national charities, Nationwide also donated medical supplies including masks and surgical gloves to Nationwide Children's Hospital and Ohio Health in Columbus as well as Mercy One and UnityPoint hospitals in Des Moines.

Nationwide operates occupational health clinics at its major facilities in both cities and had limited supplies in place for use during influenza season. Given the company's quick transition to a work-from-home posture in the past few weeks, the decision was made to donate these supplies to key, front-line health care facilities.

About The Nationwide Foundation

The Nationwide Foundation is a nonprofit, private foundation to which Nationwide companies are the donors. Founded in 1959, the Nationwide Foundation has contributed more than $499 million since 2000 to help nonprofit organizations in communities where Nationwide associates and their families live and work.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit https://www.nationwide.com/. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020

Contact:

Joe Case

614-249-6349

[email protected]

SOURCE The Nationwide Foundation