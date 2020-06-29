Nationwide Invests in America's Youth with Commitment of $250,000 to 4-H's FOURWARD Fund

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National 4-H Council and corporate partner, Nationwide, announce a $250,000 gift to support 4-H and Cooperative Extension to ensure youth learning and well-being continues regardless of the unfolding circumstances of COVID-19.

As more than 55 million young people are impacted with school closures, today's youth and families must navigate a new way of learning with engaging solutions – both online and offline. Nationwide's investment in the FOURWARD Fund helps to bridge the opportunity gap and extend 4-H's capacity to create and deliver hands-on learning opportunities and support. From bundling curriculum with food supplies to hosting living room learning sessions and social emotional Monday meetings, 4-H is charging forward to ensure youth do not miss a lesson and remain connected.

"As longtime believers in the power of 4-H, we know that young people need 4-H resources now more than ever," said Mark Berven, President and COO, Nationwide Property and Casualty and a member of the National 4-H Council's Board of Trustees. "We have a responsibility to our young people to make sure they have the tools to stay connected and healthy as this crisis continues to unfold. Nationwide is proud to support the FOURWARD Fund and continue to build the leaders of tomorrow."

As education's first responders, 4-H's network of 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 4-H professionals have had to quickly understand the impact of COVID-19 and respond with swift action to support young people and communities. The FOURWARD Fund enables them to continue to rally around America's young people and use resources to make sure all young people will thrive.

"Even as we face new obstacles, 4-H's commitment to positive youth development is unwavering and 4-H remains present to support young people across every county and parish in the U.S.," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "We are grateful for industry leaders, like Nationwide, who recognize that in these uncertain times, the need to support all young people with educational resources, mentorship and a sense of belonging is critical."

To learn more about the FOURWARD Fund or how you can donate, please visit 4-H.org/FOURWARD.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-h.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-h and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/4h.

SOURCE National 4-H Council

Related Links

http://www.4-h.org

