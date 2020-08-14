Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Ranks No. 8 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that NATIONWIDE MORTGAGE BANKERS operating as NMBNOW.COM is No. 8 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Becoming the #8 fastest growing company and the #1 fastest growing mortgage company two years in a row would not have been possible without every person in the organization collaborating and supporting each other," Jodi Hall, President of NMBNOW, states, "We are building an organization on our core values. Our ability to focus and live those values every day will lead to this type of growth year-over-year." Hall continues to add, "Inc. 5000 is proof that we have the most passionate, driven, dedicated, and innovative employees not only in the mortgage industry but in the country and across all sectors. Congratulation NMB family, on an amazing accomplishment. I am so excited to see what we continue to accomplish together."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers provide agency and non-agency products to loan officers within the mortgage industry. NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. NMB's mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

"NMBNOW" "NMBNOW.Com" "Americasa" and "Americasa Home Loans" are registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc 68 S Service Rd Suite 400, Melville, NY 11747 ("NMB"). NMB is in no way affiliated with "Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company". NMB is Registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System NMLS #819382.

www.nmbnow.com

68 S Service Rd. Suite 400

Melville, NY 11747

+1.833.700.8884

SOURCE Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Related Links

https://nmbnow.com

