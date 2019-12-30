Nationwide Retirement Recognized For Exceptional Service To Plan Participants

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR announced that Nationwide Retirement has earned the 2019 Plan Participant Service Award for outstanding telephone support to retirement plan participants. This is the sixth consecutive year in which Nationwide was recognized by DALBAR with this distinction.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "It is difficult to overstate how important service quality is for retirement plans, and why it should be a key factor in plan sponsors' selection of a plan provider. We are talking about people's retirement, about their financial well-being; having a competent professional to turn to when questions come up is essential."

In order to earn DALBAR's prestigious Service Award, companies must undergo a thorough and independent year-long audit looking at the quality of contact center interactions. Award eligibility is determined by a review of actual customer interactions against detailed criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. To achieve the Plan Participant Service Award, Nationwide needed to exceed stringent quality thresholds in criteria covering all aspects of the customer experience for both private and public plan participants.

Brendan Yeager elaborates, "After reviewing hundreds of Nationwide Retirement's plan participant calls, we can confidently say that they consistently deliver a superior standard of care. We are happy to be able to recognize that achievement with our 2019 Service Award."

For more information about DALBAR Awards and other Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or bhalloran@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

