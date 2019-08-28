Nationwide® Reveals the Wackiest Pet Names of 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Skribbles and Bits and Jean Clawed Van Damme earned the distinction of owning the Wackiest Pet Names of the year. DJ Skribbles and Bits nosed out Stella Bean Dip in the dog division, while Jean Clawed Van Damme purred past Boba Fetticini to be crowned champions and receive a basket of goodies.

Each year, Nationwide , the nation's first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the U.S., celebrates the most clever, creative and quirky pet names across the country. After a thorough selection process, the top 10 wackiest dog and cat monikers were chosen from Nationwide's database of more than 750,000 insured pets and put to a public vote.

Below are the top 10 Wackiest Pet Names of 2019:

Dogs









Cats 1. DJ Skribbles and Bits









1. Jean Clawed Van Damme 2. Stella Bean Dip









2. Boba Fetticini 3. Big League Chewie









3. Henry Hissinger 4. Ruff Bader Ginsburg









4. Avocato 5. Bilbo Beggins









5. Wu Tang Cat 6. Nostadogmus









6. Schtinky Puddin 7. Albus Dumbledog









7. Hairy Pawter 8. Grampaw









8. Reece Whiskerspoon 9. Indiana Bones









9. Dave Meowthews 10. Captain Morgan Freeman









10. Alclawchino















"The results from our Wacky Pet Names competition illustrate the thought and creativity pet owners put into naming their furry family members," said Carol McConnell, DVM, MBA, vice president of chief veterinary medical officer for Nationwide. "We've learned that some of these names are assigned just for laughs, but many hold a special meaning or story behind them. These unique, yet specific, names exemplify how pets are a part of the family."

For photos and background stories of the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names, visit www.wackypetnames.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 750,000 insured pets, pet insurance from Nationwide is the first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States. Since 1982, Nationwide has helped provide pet owners with peace of mind and is committed to being the trusted choice of America's pet lovers.

Nationwide plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Insurance plans are offered and administered by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company in California and DVM Insurance Agency in all other states. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Brea, CA, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016). Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Nationwide and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2018 Nationwide.

CONTACT:

Bethany Eippert

(614) 249-6349

eippeb1@nationwide.com

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

