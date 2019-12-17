Nationwide Screening Services announces their acquisition of Info Search Associates

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Screening Services (NSS) a national provider of background screening solutions proudly announces their acquisition of Info Search Associates.

NSS CEO, Lorenzo Pugliano said it was an easy decision to incorporate Info Search into our organization. "Info Search has been providing a hands-on personalized service to its loyal customer base for over twenty years. Our philosophy and company cultures were in sync, and consolidating our efforts only strengthens our product offerings and our already outstanding support staff. We are excited about working with the Info Search team for many years to come."

Robert Santoro, Info Search's President/Owner, says he was very excited to become part of the NSS team. Once he learned that NSS's management approach was in line with his own, not only did he move forward with the acquisition, he decided to take on an essential role with NSS as Managing Director. Robert says, "One of the best decisions I made was deciding to work with NSS, the transition of our clients went smoothly, and our customers are happier than ever."

The acquisition is one of many in the pipeline for NSS, who is actively looking to acquire small to midsize background screening companies. Lorenzo Pugliano states, "We are looking to partner with organizations who want to provide their customers with exceptional U.S. based customer service, the ability to provide fast, accurate and compliant searches with a boutique feel."

NSS is an industry leading background screening provider that services HR professionals and helps them make great hiring decisions. With over 500 clients in all 50 states and with access to background information in 350 counties they are truly an industry leader in this field. There management team has over 20 years' experience on performing background checks and in every industry.

