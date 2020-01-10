Nationwide Search Underway for the Recovery of an Extremely Rare Vintage Corvette
Jan 10, 2020, 16:45 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recovery effort involving all law enforcement agencies in Florida along with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security is in place to locate a stolen, irreplaceable vintage car, announces Lou Pendas.
The 1954 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is pearl white with red interior and a tan top. The car is an extremely rare specimen of this model and it spent nearly forty years as a showroom display at a Chevrolet dealership. The car was taken recently from an Orlando suburb in late December 2019. It was last seen with a Mecum Auto Auctions rear plate and an NCRS front plate.
Owner of the vehicle, Lou Pendas manages The Pendas Law Firm, a statewide personal injury law firm. The search for this stolen car was quickly escalated due to the nature of its limited, nearly one-of-a-kind status. "This pristine Corvette has been a treasure of mine and it's important that I make every effort possible to locate it," said Lou Pendas, owner. "It's a rare and very special car, a true time capsule that has been preserved for decades. I would be grateful for any help in recovering this car."
To assist with any information leading to the recovery of this vehicle with VIN: E54S003761, please contact:
Detective Juan Munoz
City of Ocoee Police Department
(m) 407-554-7215
jmunoz@ocoee.org
Case #OCPD19OFF005986
MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Feltman
407.920.2373 or 407.352.3535
sfeltman@pendaslaw.com
