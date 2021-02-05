Nationwide Title Clearing Wins Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards In Sales & Customer Service

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Title Clearing was presented with a Gold and three Silver Stevie® Awards in: Sales Representative of the year, Senior Sales Executive of the Year, National Sales Team of the Year and Customer Service Department of the Year categories, for the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service of 2021.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14, 2021.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

The Stevie Awards Sales Representative of the Year Gold award winner for 2021 is NTC's Jeremy Pomerantz, Vice President of Business Development. Jeremy is known as a subject matter expert in the industry and his success lies within his ability to communicate, consult and advise top executives at the nation's largest mortgage servicers and investors to bring about a true trusted partnership with them. Through his hands-on approach, he has won new business and clients, increased lines of business from existing clients, and restructured contracts to benefit all parties. Out of a team of 5 sales executives, Jeremy's figures represent 60% of all of NTC's revenue.

NTC's Chief Revenue Officer, Danny Byrnes, accepted the Silver Award for Senior Sales Executive of the year. Steering both the Sales and Marketing departments of NTC, Byrnes successfully exceeded the annual quota as early as October and ended the year 47% over 2019 with 90+ million in revenue generated. Under Byrnes' leadership, NTC has established a team of dedicated experts that has led to nothing short of a meteoric rise in sales and continues to maintain a consistent growth rate.

"Danny has managed to outperform industry peers by contributing a 47% increase in revenue year on year. His talent and energy for growing and nurturing Nationwide as a company has been recognized with a promotion in the midst of a pandemic which is a testament to his tenacity. Well done," a Stevie Award Judge commented on NTC's Senior Sales Executive of the Year Award.

NTC's sales team accepted the Silver Award for National Sales Team. This elite group of sales experts, comprised of industry veterans Debbie Lastoria, Meaghan Hunter, Lindsey Trebian, Charles Runyon and Jeremy Pomerantz, have successfully established the company as a critical vendor to 25 of the top 30 entities in the financial industry. By closing six to seven major accounts per sales professional per year, NTC was able to offer a customized package of services that accomplished unprecedented growth year over year for the past 10 years.

NTC's client services team received the Silver Award as Customer Service Department of the Year. Run by VP Sales and Client Relations, Charles Runyon and Director Client Services, Terry Mundon the client services team at NTC consists of four National Account Executives and 15 Client Service Representatives. Client Services oversaw and managed a 200% increase in the production and management of documents over previous periods. As a result of the mortgage refinance boom in 2020 the team successfully coped with the sudden influx of client demand.

"Winning such prestigious awards is a perfect acknowledgment for the hard work that my teams put in day after day, I am very proud of them" said NTC's Chief Revenue Officer, Danny Byrnes. "Knocking on the door of $100 million with such a small team and maintaining client satisfaction during this pandemic is a testament to their abilities".

About Nationwide Title Clearing

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is a privately-owned leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation's top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and custodians. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation five times in its history and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay twice. For more information, visit the company's website at www.nwtc.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

