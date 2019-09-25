Nationwide to give away one million Amazon Echo Auto devices for free!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chances are you, or someone you know, has an Amazon Echo device. Americans everywhere use Alexa to simplify their lives—all you have to do is ask to get access to information, listen to your favorite music or hear the local weather. With Echo Auto, you can have Alexa in your car too, and Nationwide wants to help you get one for free!

The Columbus, Ohio-based insurance and financial services company will give away one million Echo Auto devices to qualifying Nationwide new and existing auto insurance policyholders in select states1. The free Echo Auto promotion will be available beginning Sept. 25 while supplies last. Those interested in receiving one can visit nationwide.com/echoauto, call 1-800-347-1792 or contact their local Nationwide insurance agent.

"Voice services like Alexa will continue to impact our lives. Nationwide wants to leverage this technology to meet our members' needs in new and unique ways," said Nationwide's President, Emerging Businesses Group and Chief Marketing Officer Terrance Williams.

New features for the Nationwide skill for Alexa

Nationwide will also be introducing three new features to its skill for Alexa:

New Driver Checklist: Provides a safety checklist to help drivers learn safe driving habits;

Provides a safety checklist to help drivers learn safe driving habits; Nationwide's Roadside Assistance: Nationwide members can call Nationwide Roadside Assistance for help;

Nationwide members can call Nationwide Roadside Assistance for help; Road Conditions: Quickly check weather and road conditions before heading out.

Nationwide members can also access their Nationwide SmartRide information through Echo Auto and use the device to find a local insurance agent.

"We believe that voice is the most natural way of interacting with technology—and there's no place where voice can be more effective than the car," said Miriam Daniel, Vice President of Alexa and Echo Devices, Amazon. "As we designed Echo Auto, we thought a lot about the unique on-the-go experiences that our customers would want and worked closely with Nationwide and others to create new skills purposely built for the vehicle. We're excited for Nationwide members to experience Echo Auto—now they'll be able to just ask Alexa for their favorite Audible book, to hear the morning news, set a reminder to pick up groceries on the way home, and so much more."

Nationwide Insurance quoting experience on Amazon

Along with this promotion, Nationwide will be introducing a digital insurance experience on its information site on Amazon.com. Amazon shoppers can learn more about the promotion and use their Amazon login information to start an online quote with Nationwide.

Nationwide's innovation journey

Today's news is one example of the innovations happening across Nationwide to reimagine how we provide protection, peace of mind and delight to our customers. Other actions include:





1. The offer will not be available in AK, DC, HI, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NE, NM, UT, WI, or WY.

Program eligibility and details vary. Visit the Terms and Conditions page for complete details.

