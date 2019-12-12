Nationwide, Virtual Accounting Firm 1-800Accountant Announces Strategic Partnership With Do-It-Yourself Legal Software NOLO

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800Accountant, one of the nation's largest virtual accounting firms servicing over 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses, is excited to partner with NOLO, the do-it-yourself legal books and software that allows people to handle simple legal matters.

1-800Accountant

Combined, 1-800Accountant and NOLO will give small businesses the back-office legal advice and accounting support they need, so companies can focus on growth and less on compliance. From freelancer contracts to selling goods online, NOLO and 1-800Accountant have partnered to help small businesses thrive.

The Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Enrolled Agents (EAs), and other tax experts dedicated to making accounting and taxes easy for individuals and small businesses at 1-800Accountant will be providing unparalleled tax advice and complimentary consultations to NOLO customers. In addition, 1-800Accountant is seeking to offer business tax preparation services so new entities and small businesses can lock in their businesses' tax accountants and not worry during tax season.

Mike Savage, CEO of 1-800Accountant said, "Partnering with NOLO will give the 1-800Accountant client base access to contracts, legal help, and small business legal solutions, saving them thousands on attorney's fees, with template documents and literature."

This partnership comes at a time where small businesses are looking for innovative solutions to simplify their tax planning and ensuring legal compliance. This new partnership is meant to keep small businesses at ease during tax planning season.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant makes small business and personal accounting easy. Our team consists of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Enrolled Agents (EAs), and other experts dedicated to making accounting and taxes easy and affordable for individuals and small businesses. We are here to answer all your tax questions from basic to complex, with experts in all 50 states and every industry type. We have created simple-to-use technology, purpose-built for a mobile lifestyle. Learn more about our services at: https://1800accountant.com/about

About NOLO:

Nolo, formerly known as Nolo Press, is a publisher in Berkeley, California, that produces do-it-yourself legal books and software that allows people to handle simple legal matters, such as making wills or writing business partnership contracts.

