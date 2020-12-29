Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis 2020-2027, by Product Type, Pathogen Type; Application, End User and Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Pathogen Type; Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global native bacterial and viral antigens market is expected to reach US$ 28,801.15 thousand by 2027 from US$ 17,105.05 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends, drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



On the basis of product type, the native bacterial and viral antigens market is segmented into chlamydia antigens, adenovirus antigens, borrelia antigens, clostridium antigens, chikungunya virus antigens, and dengue virus antigens. The chlamydia antigens segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the easy availability of these antigens, with the majority of the market players commercially offering these antigens in the native forms.



The global native bacterial and viral antigens market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing use of native microbial antigens in diagnostics and therapeutics and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, limitations associated with native antigens such as high cost, low antigen production levels, and scale-up difficulties may hinder the market growth.



BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., Microbix Biosystems, SERION Immunologics, Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, ROSS SOUTHERN LABORATORIES, The Native Antigen Company, Creative Diagnostics, and TRINA BIOREACTIVES AG is among the leading companies operating in the native bacterial and viral antigens market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market - Market Landscape



5. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market- Key Market Dynamics



6. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market - Global Analysis



7. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis - By Product Type



8. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis - By Pathogen Type



9. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis - By Application



10. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis - By End User



11. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Anti-Viral Therapies Market



13. Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market - Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles

