Native Instruments Unveils New All-Star C-Suite to Realize Platform Vision

BERLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Instruments, the leading company for music production and DJing, today announces the appointment of a new Chief People Officer and a new VP of Products. The news comes hot on the heels of the appointment of ex Airbnb and Google executive Paul Jeszenszky, who joined as Chief Marketing Officer in January 2019 and marks the biggest leadership transformation in the company's 23-year history.

Tasked with accelerating Native Instruments towards its vision of a truly democratized music creation ecosystem, the new hires become effective in the first half of 2019 and accompany a raft of organizational changes, readying the company for rapid progress.

Putting people first

Tracy Maraj joins Native Instruments as Chief People Officer from MeteoGroup, where she was a member of the senior leadership team. With extensive experience in the fast-paced technology sector, including senior roles at Salesforce, Intel, Cisco, Netscape, and Hewlett Packard and 20+ years of transformational leadership experience, Tracy is perfectly positioned to develop an innovative people strategy, employee experience, and company culture to support our growth plans.

Commenting on the appointment, Tracy said: "I'm thrilled to join an industry which fuzes cutting edge technology with the passion and inspiration associated with music creation. There's an opportunity to translate Native's values into behaviors that further enable positive culture and embody diversity as it relates to embracing our differences. Developing an employee experience that attracts and retains the best talent will be key, and I look forward to starting what's sure to be an exciting journey."

Becoming a true platform provider

Nicholas Goubert, a seasoned technology executive and innovation champion joined Native as Vice President Products. Reporting directly to the Chief Innovation Officer and President Mate Galic, Nicholas will focus on user-centricity, product strategy, innovation management, big data and analytics to further enhance, renew and expand the product and platform vision at Native Instruments.

Nicholas is an active member of the tech and data sector and serves as an advisor and board member to various international tech startups. In his previous roles, Nicholas led product innovation and strategy at SoundCloud, the Daimler Innovation Lab and at HERE Technologies.

This suite of top executives will work alongside Lars Kroeger (CFO) and Jan Wergin (CTO) and report to the Native Instruments Management Board, made up of Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Daniel Haver and Chief Innovation Officer and President, Mate Galic.

Commenting on the news, Haver said: "It's not overstating the point to say that Native has played a significant role in the evolution of the music industry, since the business was formed 23 years ago in Berlin. However, we now face our biggest challenge to date: to redefine the industry with the emergence of a truly connected and accessible ecosystem of tools, sounds and services, enabling everyone to make music. With the appointment of these stellar leaders, the final pieces are in place to execute against this ambitious vision and usher in a new era of music making for all."

The executive hires come on the back of Native Instruments' most successful sales quarter in Q4 2018, which also marked the company's biggest product release to date, comprising of nine new products and three updated online services. In January 2019, Native introduced a wave of new affordable products, underlining the company's commitment to making digital music creation accessible for all.

About Native Instruments

Native Instruments (NI) is the innovation leader in the music creation industry. NI caters to music creators of all backgrounds, including producers, performers and DJs. Its comprehensive ecosystem of connected hardware and software systems comprises popular brands KOMPLETE, MASCHINE, and TRAKTOR, along with complementary online services Sounds.com, The Loop Loft, and Metapop.

Based in the heart of Berlin's creative hub, the company employs around 600 people in seven offices around the world.

