Native Shoes Announces Limited-Edition Collaboration with Crayola

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Purpose-led footwear brand Native Shoes announces a limited-edition collaboration with Crayola, celebrating the brands' shared creativity. Drawing inspiration from Crayola bold and iconic colors, the spring range spans 11 of Native Shoes' best-loved styles for adults and kids, brought to life in two distinct design families.

Designed for colorful creatives, the classic Jefferson, Jefferson Child, Spencer LX and Charley sandals have been reimagined with a bright, abstract scribble print, mimicking the laydown of classic Crayola markers. An additional quirky four-scribble print sees the Jefferson Child emblazoned with different color scribbles on each side - tailor-made for tiny trendsetters.

For the bolder-is-better brigade, the Jefferson, Jefferson Child, Charley and Miles have also been reinvented in a vivid ombre block print. Available in nostalgic shades of Sunny Side Up Yellow and Navy Niblet Blue, the Jefferson and Jefferson Child bring a bright burst of sunshine to Tiny Activist toes, alongside the kids-only Green Sprout Miles and Awesome Pink Charley styles.

As with all Native Shoes, the 11 styles in the Crayola collaboration are designed to tread lightly on the planet. Fully recyclable through the Native Shoes Remix™ Project, the shoes can be shipped back free-of-charge once outgrown, to be transformed into colorful playgrounds for local communities in Native Shoes' hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

Kyle Housman, CEO of Native Shoes, said: "As a brand, Native Shoes is all about making it easy for all to Live Lightly. We celebrate the happy moments, bold colors and light footprints which make our world a better place. With its bright colors and boundless inspiration, Crayola is a natural partner, and we're so excited to work with them on this collaboration."

"Crayola strives to help parents and educators raise creatively-alive kids," said Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development & Global Licensing, Crayola. "We are thrilled to partner with Native Shoes, another mission-driven brand, to inspire kids and adults to step up each day with eye-catching, bold footwear."

The Native Shoes x Crayola collab will launch on April 27 2021 with prices starting from $32 USD. The collection will be available to purchase from NativeShoes.com, NativeShoes.com/ca and participating retail partners.

About Native Shoes: It seems the heavier the world gets, the more it needs lightness. That's why we exist: designing products which help all to Live Lightly. Founded in 2009, Native Shoes fuses innovation, sustainability and curiosity to create a lighter, healthier, happier world for us all. Encouraging Tiny Activism and Kindness to all Kinds, our goal is for each and every pair of Native Shoes to be 100% life cycle managed by 2023. Our first initiative on this journey, The Remix Project recycles well-loved Native Shoes to give them new life in projects across the community.

About Crayola: Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers, Crayola.com and www.facebook.com/crayola .

