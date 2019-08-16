NativePath Among Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that NativePath, formally known as Lexicon Health, is No. 655 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We navigated through a period of creative chaos over last two years that I've seen sink other organizations. It was an exciting progression of our brand evolution, but full of risk and uncertainty. Anytime you cultivate an innovative environment, you risk failing. But, that's the true spirit of entrepreneurship," said Chris Clark, CEO and co-founder of NativePath, "The fact that we've landed on the Inc. 5000 list again for the 4th time in a row is an incredible testament to our strong foundation and agility as a company."

After launching in 2013 as a digital publisher, the company experienced tremendous growth as an online consumer resource in the health and wellness sector with digital publications that addressed issues like obesity and chronic illness. By implementing a proprietary and scalable digital lead generation strategy, they soon amassed an online following of over a million in three years with hundreds of thousands of email subscribers and achieved 2,225% revenue growth by 2017.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

"We felt a genuine responsibility to meet our customers' demand to discover their own path to whole body health. Purpose is a powerful motivator. There is nothing more rewarding than hearing you helped someone live better," said Co-Founder and transformative health expert, Dr. Chad Walding, DPT who created the whole body health transformation program Native Body Reset.

"We went further and developed own premium line of whole food supplements made with the highest quality ingredients on the market. We wanted to provide all the tools someone would need to achieve vibrant health -tools we would be proud to put our name on, " added Clark, "Integrity and innovation are our driving values at NativePath, and I believe, has been our own path to success."

About NativePath:

For the health seeker, NativePath is the premiere Personalized Health & Nutrition company that inspires, educates and equips individuals with tools and resources to restore natural vitality through ancestral wisdom & cutting-edge science. For more information visit: https://nativepath.com

