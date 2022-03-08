Nativo Earns TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety Recertification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the most advanced content technology platform for advertising, today announced that it has been recertified by Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) in TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety. The certification highlights Nativo's long-time commitment to brand safety and full transparency.

TAG recertified Nativo in both Brand Safety and Against Fraud through Nativo's efforts to meet the strict standards set by TAG, including but not limited to, ensuring all digital advertising agreements adhere to TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Piracy Principles, employing invalid traffic detection and removal, employing domain threat filtering, implementing and honoring Ads.txt and AppAds.txt files and much more.

"We are delighted to recognize Nativo for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Nativo has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Nativo to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

TAG launched its Certified Against Fraud Program to combat invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program works to prevent fraudulent online traffic by setting high standards for all companies involved in digital advertising and providing a suite of anti-fraud tools to aid in compliance.

The TAG Brand Safety Certified Program promotes the flow of advertising budgets to participants in digital advertising upholding an industry regulated framework for brand safety. The program serves the entire digital advertising supply chain by providing transparency, choice and control for buyers – enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence and creating a brand safety framework for sellers that increases the value of certified sellers' inventory.

"Nativo is committed to advancing the integrity of the industry with brand safe environments and fraud-free media fulfillment for advertisers through a unique network of publishers," said Eugene Cherny, SVP of Product for Nativo. "Our partnership with TAG shows our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality with our partners."

