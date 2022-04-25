Nato Ammunition Market - 54 % of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc & Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Nato Ammunition Market Size is expected to increase by USD 208. 24 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the NATO ammunition market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Large defense spending will facilitate the nato ammunition market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Nato Ammunition Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

BAE Systems Plc -The company offers NATO ammunition such as 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibers including ball, tracer, and blank natures.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Nato Ammunition Market Driver:

Rise in defense spending globally:



The rise in defense spending globally is one of the key drivers supporting the nato ammunition market growth. Growth in defense budgets will support nations to enhance their combat capabilities and help NATO countries execute their individual and collective defense strategies as planned. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the total military spending by all NATO member states in 2020 was $1,981 billion . Out of this, military spending by the US alone was as much as $778 billion in 2020, while the military spending of Germany grew considerably by about 5.2% in 2020, to $52.8 billion . Military expenditure in sub-Saharan Africa increased by 3.4% in 2020 to reach $18.5 billion . The largest increases in spending were made by Chad (31%), Mali (22%), Mauritania (23%), and Nigeria (29%), all in the Sahel region, as well as Uganda (46%). Poland is also increasing its military spending, and the country has pledged to increase its military spending to 2.5% of its GDP by 2030. Such an increase in spending is driving market growth.





Reduction in weight of ammunition:



Reduction in weight of ammunition is another factor supporting the nato ammunition market growth. Modernization programs adopted by several nations to empower their militaries and law enforcement agencies have resulted in a significant increase in the total weight of ammunition. The combined weight of equipment prevents personnel from being agile and effective. Hence, law enforcement and defense agencies are now focusing on acquiring lightweight ammunition. For instance, in September 2021 , the BAE system developed a lightweight case for the 5.56 ammunition. This has significantly reduced the fuel consumption of vehicles carrying ammunition. Such innovation in the weight reduction of the ammo would further drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Nato Ammunition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 208.24 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.83 Performing market contribution North America at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CBC Global Ammunition, Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Global Ordnance LLC, Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman system Corp., Olin Corp., Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., and BAE Systems Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medium cabliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medium cabliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medium cabliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium cabliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium cabliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 97: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 CBC Global Ammunition

Exhibit 101: CBC Global Ammunition - Overview



Exhibit 102: CBC Global Ammunition - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: CBC Global Ammunition - Key offerings

10.5 Global Ordnance LLC

Exhibit 104: Global Ordnance LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Global Ordnance LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Global Ordnance LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Nammo AS

Exhibit 107: Nammo AS - Overview



Exhibit 108: Nammo AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Nammo AS - Key offerings

10.7 Nexter group KNDS

Exhibit 110: Nexter group KNDS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nexter group KNDS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nexter group KNDS - Key offerings

10.8 Northrop Grumman system Corp.

Exhibit 113: Northrop Grumman system Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Northrop Grumman system Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Northrop Grumman system Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Northrop Grumman system Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Northrop Grumman system Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Olin Corp.

Exhibit 118: Olin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Olin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Olin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Olin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA

Exhibit 122: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA - Key offerings

10.11 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 125: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

10.12 RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 129: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

