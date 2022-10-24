NATO clears BlackBerry SecuSUITE for global NATO secure communications

NCI Agency assessment grants high level security certification to BlackBerry SecuSUITE

BRUSSELS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has awarded security accreditation to BlackBerry's SecuSUITE® for Government for global use in official NATO secure communications.

The NCI Agency supports communications and work between NATO's member nations. The classified nature of information handled by the NATO network means that it is critical that all communications remain secure, combatting efforts to electronically eavesdrop on conversations. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications.

"Security is imperative in times of peace and conflict, and we need to be confident that calls and messages sent within the NATO alliance remain completely confidential at all times. This is particularly true of secure communications, where our cyber-defense strategy has a particular focus. BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encrypted contact inside and outside of the network, whatever their location," said Jean-Paul Massart, Chief NATO Digital Workplace at NCI Agency.

SecuSUITE multi-platform technology protects against eavesdropping threats to national security communications of global governments and sensitive business communications of enterprise executives. End-to-end encryption of voice calls and text messages secures one-to-one calls, group calls and messaging across international networks. SecuSUITE also ensures that calls from foreign networks to any standard mobile or VoIP phones are also protected.

"Recent world events have emphasized the importance of watertight communications security. Information in the wrong hands can be dynamite and the NATO alliance is keenly aware of how important it is to secure their mobile communication flows to protect its people and operations. Receiving NATO accreditation underlines NATO's trust in our technology and we're honored to continue our support for the organization's work," said Christoph Erdmann, SVP Secusmart at BlackBerry.

SecuSUITE has a history of Common Criteria certifications based on National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Security Protection Profiles and continues to be available under the U.S Commercial Solutions for Classified Component List.

BlackBerry Secusmart will be demonstrating SecuSUITE at NATO Edge 2022, 25-27 October, at the Lotto Expo in Mons, Belgium.

More information on BlackBerry SecuSUITE is available here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited