NATPE Gathers Industry's Top Talent And Execs To Discuss The Business Of Black TV At New Virtual Event On February 16

Hosted by Page Six Reporter Carlos Greer, the event kicks off with a keynote interview of Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC, PBS, The Washington Post). This culture and public affairs commentator discusses his career journey including the early challenges as well as his ongoing effort to reflect the integrity of his opinions as one Black voice in the television industry. He'll be interviewed by event producer and President, Schramm Marketing Group, Joe Schramm.

Packing a full day's topics into three hours, the keynote will be followed by an advertising discussion - "Engaging Black TV Viewers to Loyal Brand Customers", and an engaging conversation with leaders from AMC's ALLBLK!/WE tv, Sean "Diddy" Combs' REVOLT TV & Media, and Tyler Perry Studios discussing the ins and outs of their programming strategies.

The program continues with four fast-paced, fireside discussions with leading television executives or personalities who talk about their personal obligation to authentically represent a Black perspective or "Voice" in their programs.

NATPE Virtual: Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling speakers:

Jonathan Capehart - The Washington Post's PostPartisan and host of MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart " as well as contributor to the "PBS NewsHour"

Hanelle M. Culpepper - Award-Winning Director

Brett Dismuke - President, ALLBLK! and GM, WE tv

Scott Evans - Host of "Access Hollywood," "Access Daily," "All Access," "Access Weekend," "World of Dance"

Kevin Frazier - Host of "Entertainment Tonight"

MaryAnne Howland - Founder & CEO Ibis Communications & Global Diversity Leadership Exchange

Monique Nelson - Chair & CEO, of UWG (UniWorld Group, a subsidiary of WPP)

Soledad O'Brien - Anchor of "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien "

Janine Rubenstein - Host, "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast; Editor-at-Large, PEOPLE

Detavio Samuels - Co-Lead and Chief Operating Officer, REVOLT Media & TV

Michelle Sneed - President of Production & Development, Tyler Perry Studios

Mona Scott-Young - acclaimed TV producer, music manager and businesswoman, and CEO of Monami Productions.

Jazz Tangcay - Senior Artisans Editor, "Variety"

Nischelle Turner - Correspondent and Weekend Co-Host, "Entertainment Tonight"

NATPE's President and CEO JP Bommel, commented, "As the industry's leading content organization, NATPE reflects the community at large and to do so authentically, there is no better time to put a Spotlight on BlackTV. We couldn't be more proud of the line-up and hope the dialogue pushes the dialogue and creates the new norm."

According to Joe Schramm, the event's producer, the virtual event features discussions that "take a bold approach toward advancing the conversation around the impact of segregation on the evolution of the Black TV business, the importance of Black audience segments to advertisers, and the role of the Black voice in television content."

NATPE VIRTUAL, which also powered this year's NATPE Miami, will continue its schedule of events with two more events in March and April. NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports will take place on March 23 and NATPE Virtual: News will take place in April.

About NATPE

NATPE is the largest U.S-based global content association and professional membership organization dedicated to shaping the future of content through global marketplaces and conferences, scrwellsfargo.comeenings, awards, and networking events, including NATPE Miami Marketplace + Conference, L.A. Screenings Independents, NATPE Budapest International and NATPE Streaming Plus, LA Virtual Screenings 2021. Having launched NATPE Virtual, the global, year-round platform, the organization is fulfilling its mission to be one-stop shop for content. NATPE V-Fronts™ is a stand-alone, custom-curated opportunity for all distributors and producers globally to provide screenings and showcases anywhere and at any time. Representing every facet of the content business, NATPE, with a history of over five decades, is committed to representing the needs of its evolving members and constituents across all platforms and to bringing them together to be the indispensable resource in the evolution of content as the conduit to connectivity, business insights and opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.natpe.com .

Press Contact:

Kevin Broderick

The Lippin Group

[email protected]

323.965.1990

