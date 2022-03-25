Natralus Australia Delivers Natural, Safe, Effective Solutions for the Skin

The Australian Natural Skincare Brand Utilizes Key Ingredients Like Paw Paw and Calendula to Help Its Customers Maintain Soft, Glowing Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus knows that each person only gets one skin in their lifetime. This makes proper maintenance and self-care a critical aspect of their daily routine. However, if harsh chemicals and unnatural fillers and preservatives are used to do this, it can leave consumers paying the price for their ageless features far into the future.

As an alternative, Natralus has turned to nature's finest natural and organic fruit and plant-based superfood active ingredients. These are carefully tested and combined into formulas that can naturally combat common skin issues, including helping to minimize the appearance and signs of aging.

For instance, Natralus' most popular ingredient is Carica Papaya, commonly known as Paw Paw. Paw Paw, which can be found throughout the Natralus catalog , is known for its antioxidant properties. These have been shown to help with common skin aging issues, such as wrinkle reduction.

Along with its flagship ingredient, Natralus also taps into the power of other natural options. It uses Calendula, which helps improve skin hydration, firmness, and the overall appearance of the skin. Shea Butter is another common Natralus ingredient that is known for its moisturizing prowess and antioxidant properties.

"Natralus Australia is an Australian skincare and beauty brand created with a focus on empowering people to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness," explains the company's CEO and Managing Director, John Rowe. He adds that Natralus products are deliberately developed to naturally address major skincare concerns — including anti-aging — and that they are "designed with a purpose in mind, with an end goal in mind. At the end of the day, we work darn hard to make sure everybody we can is satisfied, whether they're managing skin concerns for their baby or wrinkles at 50. Whatever the skincare issue may be, we want to empower women around the world with the natural solutions that help their skin remain soft and glowing not just now but far into the future."

Natralus has been Australia's leading Natural Paw Paw brand for over a decade. With recent expansion across international borders — including the U.S. — the company is positioning itself to take on the mantle of the go-to Natural Paw Paw brand for consumers, not just in the Land Down Under, but around the globe as well.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand, Natralus Australia, was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach throughout their skincare and wellness activities for both themselves and their families. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Warner Procter

(954) 714-4663

[email protected]

SOURCE Natralus