Natralus Australia Is a Natural Skin Health Brand Crafted With a Purpose

Every Natralus Product Is Designed to Address Specific Skin Health Concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many things threaten the skin. Weather, washing, aging, and countless other completely normal elements and activities can put daily wear and tear on the epidermis. Many turn to mass-produced skincare products in search of a solution to cracked lips, bleeding hands, and dried skin. These "solutions" are often generic and filled with unnecessary chemicals and cheap fillers. Not so with Natralus Australia.

"For our team," says Natralus Australia founder John Rowe, "everything boils down to two things: being natural and functional. This sets us apart from other labels because our products use carefully-selected ingredients that will perform better and are overall better for you. All our ingredients are meticulously researched and selected for their individual benefits, ensuring that they positively contribute to the whole purpose and desired action and outcome of each product. Natural ingredients and optimized function, that's what has made Natralus such a popular skin health brand over the years."

The brand's popular Natralus Natural Paw Paw Balm is the perfect example of the seriousness of this commitment. The product is well-known as a multi-purpose skin care solution that can soothe, restore, and protect the skin. This is because the formula uses several targeted skin health ingredients, including:

High-potency Organic Papaya as a source of antioxidants, Vitamins A, C, and E, and oleic acid.

as a source of antioxidants, Vitamins A, C, and E, and oleic acid. Calendula as another natural, botanical source of antioxidants.

as another natural, botanical source of antioxidants. Shea Butter for its Vitamins A, E, and F as well as fatty acids.

Together, these and other ingredients work to create synergistically specific results.

Each of Natralus's products similarly utilizes its ingredients to create precise outcomes. For instance, Pomegranate is packed with nutrients that protect the skin from harsh environmental stressors. This led the Natralus R&D team to include it in the brand's Superfood Hand Cream - Repair to restore overworked hands. Similarly, when formulating Natralus's Natural Paw Paw Lip Butter Strawberry , the team included Shea Butter and Vitamin E to help restore skin elasticity and reduce UV damage, respectively.

In every case, Natralus's team doesn't just create generic creams and gels. It considers the specific needs of its users. From there, the inspired group utilizes the information to craft bespoke, targeted formulas that tap into the restorative power of nature to protect, heal, and restore skin.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and families to use a more natural approach for both themselves and loved ones throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

