Natralus Australia Naturally Protects Skin from Winter Weather

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia has operated as the premier Natural Paw Paw brand in the Land Down Under for over a decade. The company has created a robust catalog of skincare products that lean on the power of Paw Paw, also known as carica papaya. Along with papaya, Natralus products also tap into the organic power of natural ingredients like shea butter and calendula to provide effective results for those who use them.

While Natralus is used to helping keep skin fresh and vibrant in hot Australian summers, the brand's recent expansion into the northern hemisphere has put its products' natural healing power on display in a new set of elements: harsh North American winters.

As the winter has progressed, Americans across the nation have come up against snowstorms, sub-zero weather, and biting winds. These conditions can make life difficult in multiple ways — one of which is dried skin. Cold weather involves a steep drop in humidity that can lead to red, irritated, and even cracked and bleeding skin.

Natralus Australia's products offer a natural, organic, and effective solution to cold-weather skin issues. Along with multi-purpose products like the Natralus's Natural Paw Paw Balm and Superfood Body Lotion, the company also has many targeted skincare options.

For instance, its Natural Paw Paw Lip Butters are great for chapped lips. Natralus's Superfood Hand Creams offer nourishing relief for the hands, as well.

"Natralus Australia is an Australian natural skincare and beauty brand with a focus on empowering women and parents to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness," explains company CEO and Managing Director John Rowe, "We carefully select nature's finest ingredients to create unique blends that ensure our products can deliver effective results for yourself and the ones you love."

Rowe is also proud of the fact that his enterprise has managed to avoid using nasty fillers and harsh ingredients, like petroleum and parabens, in their formulas. Instead, Natralus Australia has opted to use natural oils and waxes to deliver its hero ingredients. This focus on organic compounds can lead to a slight thickening in colder weather, but all that's required is to warm the product in one's hands and it quickly dissolves into a sleek, effective skincare solution that is perfect for preserving skin against the harsh winter elements.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach throughout their skincare and wellness activities for both themselves and their families. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com.au .

