Natralus Keeps Your Hands Healthy

The Australian Indie Beauty Brand Knows Warmer Weather Means More Outings. In a Pandemic, This Leads to More Hand Washing and Dry, Cracked Skin.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natralus Australia is a company that has spent years studying the beauty and cosmetic needs of its customers. "Natralus Australia is an Australian skincare and beauty brand with a focus on empowering women and parents to opt for a more natural approach to skincare and wellness," explained company owner John Rowe, "All of our products are designed with a purpose in mind, with an end goal to meet the targeted needs of our customers."

Rowe and his team know that, in the winter, the need for hydration is important. Dry air from heating units and cold wind makes cracked and irritated skin a cold-weather staple.

However, the Natralus team is also aware that dry, chapped, and hurting skin isn't just a winter phenomenon. It can also take place in the summer — especially during a pandemic.

The CDC lists many different reasons to wash one's hands, including going outside — something that is much more common in the warmer weather. On top of that, the government entity recommends washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

While this increases the chances of maintaining general health, it can have disastrous consequences for the state of an individual's hands. The repeated washing — ramped up when heading out of the house so often in the summer — can leave hands struggling to stay hydrated and comfortable.

That's where Natralus can make a difference. The indie beauty brand taps into the power of mother nature by using natural, organic superfood fruit and plant-based active ingredients to help its customers maintain their beauty and hygiene regimens.

This has led Natralus to the development of a number of popular natural hand creams. For instance, the brand's Superfood Hand Cream - Repair uses key natural ingredients, such as aloe vera leaf juice, shea butter, goji berries, and pomegranate to keep the epidermis soft and hydrated all year long.

Each of Natralus' hand creams is mineral oil-free. They also avoid petroleum and parabens. Instead, they lean on Mother Nature's finest products to quickly hydrate the hands and maintain deep-seated hydration over time.

While the winter may be over, dry hands and angry skin may still be a factor heading into another outbreak-prone summer. Natralus offers a way to find natural relief while still maintaining proper hand-washing hygiene during the months ahead.

About Natralus Australia: Indie natural beauty brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and parents to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their families throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com .

