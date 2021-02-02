NATSO Congratulates Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings today issued the following statement on the confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as the 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation:

"NATSO congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his confirmation as Secretary of Transportation and looks forward to working with him on a broad spectrum of issues, including the need for long-term, sustainable highway funding and policies that further encourage private-sector investment in alternative fueling infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging.

As the nation continues to grapple with the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg on policies that encourage off-highway businesses and communities to thrive and evolve.

We are encouraged that Secretary Buttigieg, as a Former Mayor, understands the important role that infrastructure policy plays for local businesses and communities that thrive because of the Interstate Highway System.

As Secretary Buttigieg considers proposals for funding infrastructure and the reauthorization of surface transportation law, we encourage him to focus on solutions that solve our infrastructure investment challenges without harming the interstate-exit based businesses that help to support the nation's economy and their local communities by providing jobs and crucial tax revenues. Maintaining existing policies that prohibit commercialization of Interstate rest areas and the longstanding ban on tolling existing Interstate Highways are key to that effort.

NATSO's nationwide network of truckstops, travel plaza and off-highway fuel retailers support the new Administration's focus on quickly and efficiently bringing alternative fuels to market, including electric vehicle charging. We stand ready to work with Secretary Buttigieg to further encourage private-sector investment in alternative fueling infrastructure."

NATSO in a recent letter to the Biden Administration outlined the market and incentive structure that would most effectively prompt existing fuel retailers to invest more in lower carbon fuels, including electric vehicle charging stations.

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

