Natto Market size to grow by USD 1.39 Bn | Driven by growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of Natto | Technavio

Natto Market: Increased awareness of the need for a healthy lifestyle

Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits associated with the consumption of soy. Soy comprises 30% carbohydrate, 38% protein, 18% oil, and 14% moisture and contains all nine essential amino acids. Soy also contains relatively lower cholesterol levels than animal protein. Also, the phytosterols present in soy improve cholesterol absorption and reduce the risk of heart failure. Many such health benefits are driving the growth of the global natto market.

Regional Market Analysis

With 72% of the growth originating from APAC, the region will record a slower growth rate during 2020-2025.

The increasing consumer awareness about the adoption of a healthy lifestyle is expected to boost the growth of the Natto market in APAC. The region will register the highest incremental growth. Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key markets for Natto in APAC. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Natto Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the Natto market by application (food and others) and geography (APAC, Americas, and EMEA).

By application, the market is observing maximum demand from the food industry. The growing availability of Natto in retail chains and increasing awareness of its health benefits are driving the growth of the segment. Natto is commonly consumed as breakfast in Japan. Moreover, many Japanese consumers prefer Natto for breakfast over steamed rice along with condiments such as pickled fruits and vegetables. In addition, the increasing popularity of dishes made of Natto such as Natto burgers, Natto bruschetta, and Natto curries, and sushi are fostering the growth of the segment.

The other applications of Natto include personal care and supplements. Natto contains lecithin, a skin softening, conditioning, and smoothing agent, and vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that prevents skin damage from free radicals and keeps the skin healthy. Also, the high presence of vitamin K2 helps in preventing fine lines. Such benefits coupled with growing concerns over the use of harmful chemicals are increasing the use of natural products such as Natto gum by many leading manufacturers of personal care products.

Natto Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis APAC, Americas, and EMEA Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries Japan, US, UK, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahimatsu Foods Co. Ltd., ASAICHIBAN Corp., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Japan Bio Science Laboratory Co. Ltd., Kasano Kosan Co. Ltd., MegumiNATTO Inc., Mizkan America Inc., NikanKitchen Inh. K.Ageno, Organo Food Tech Corp., and Takanofoods Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

