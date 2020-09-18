Natura Bissé Celebrates the First Charity Edition of Beauty Lovers Day

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2014, Beauty Lovers Day has been celebrated as Natura Bissé's International Beauty Day. On the occasion of this holiday, most of the brand's exclusive spas and retailers around the world dress in red and share festive surprises.

This International Day of Beauty is a way to express gratitude to clients, partners and friends for all their trust and support. It is also a time to focus on the brand's true commitment to care through skincare. A commitment that is present throughout the vast array of moments and phases in a person's life, including the most vulnerable circumstances like experiencing oncology treatment.

This year, Natura Bissé is taking this moment to celebrate the Beauty of Caring by announcing that it is teaming up with The Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation, which just launched in the U.S., and Susan G. Komen, the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, in the fight against breast cancer.

The partnership will raise funds in support of Komen's mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. The organizations will partner on an integrated program and ensure the skincare needs of cancer survivors, and those living with the disease, are understood and met in a compassionate and supportive environment. To further celebrate the Beauty of Caring, Natura Bissé has created a limited edition of one of its most iconic collections, especially for Beauty Lovers Day. The set will be accompanied by a gift to give that includes a natural, ultra-repairing butter–NB CEUTICAL NOURISHING NATURAL BALM–and a skincare guide designed by the Ricardo Fisas NB Foundation for those undergoing oncology therapies.

A LIMITED EDITION FOR THE OCCASION

To commemorate this inaugural Charity Edition of Beauty Lovers Day, we have designed an exclusive limited-edition set with The Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation to benefit Susan G. Komen, including the moisturizer DIAMOND COCOON ULTRA RICH CREAM, designed to repair and strengthen the skin against external aggressions and DIAMOND COCOON SHEER EYE, a lightweight eye contour cream with nourishing ingredients, the perfect ally to strengthen the skin against modern pollution and provide a natural touch of color adaptable to different skin tones.

With the purchase of each limited-edition set from Sept. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2020, a $25 donation will be made to Susan G. Komen.

A GIFT TO GIVE

With the purchase of each limited-edition set, you will also receive this complimentary gift, specifically designed to pamper and comfort skin undergoing oncology therapies: a natural ultra-nourishing butter, NB·Ceutical Nourishing Natural Balm, and a skincare guide created by the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation to best care for the skin at home. *While supplies last.

