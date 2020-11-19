Natura Bissé Earns Three-Peat

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish skincare company is once again recognized on a global scale. Natura Bissé takes home a three-peat at the World Spa Awards™, a global initiative that recognizes excellence in the wellness sector.

Natura Bissé has been rethinking beauty since 1979. As a trusted innovator in the development of professional and daily skincare, it's only fitting that the brand has been awarded "The World's Best Spa Brand" for the third consecutive year.

Natura Bissé

"Receiving this award for the third time is an absolute honor for Natura Bissé. It validates the effort we make every day to offer products and experiences of the highest quality. Our partners: top-level spas, beauty centers and retailers are fundamental in transmitting everything we do to our most savvy clients. For this reason, and especially this year, we would like to extend this award to all of them, for helping us achieve this recognition for another year." - Verónica Fisas, CEO of Natura Bissé Group

The World Spa Awards™ is known as an organization created to elevate the standards of wellness tourism. This prestigious enterprise acts as a point of reference and represents a seal of quality and, ultimately, is committed to promoting a new era in the spa sector.

Not to mention, this particular award recognizes Natura Bissé's continual effort toward excellence and reinforces other recognitions positioning the brand as a leader in luxury skincare. Since 2017, the company has been the first and only exclusive "Official Skincare Brand" of Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent entity offering a global evaluation system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas.

With these highly acclaimed recognitions, the brand is motivated to spearhead the development of the most effective skincare products, trend-setting protocols, and experiences to advance the wellness industry on a global level, together with spas, beauty centers. and retailers. Each of these collaborators transmit the essence of Natura Bissé to their clients and, therefore, become co-owners of the World's Best Spa Brand.

NATURA BISSÉ IN THE BEST SPAS AROUND THE WORLD

Various spa partners that collaborate with Natura Bissé worldwide have also been recognized in the World Spa Awards™, selected according to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

Dominican Republic's Best Resort Spa 2020: Eden Roc Spa at Eden Roc Cap Cana.

Best Resort Spa 2020: Eden Roc Spa at Eden Roc Cap Cana. Ireland's Best Hotel Spa 2020: The Spa at Ashford Castle

Best Hotel Spa 2020: The Spa at Ashford Castle Spain's Best Hotel Spa 2020: Kempinski Spa at Kempinski Hotel Bahía

Best Hotel Spa 2020: Kempinski Spa at Kempinski Hotel Bahía Lao's Best Hotel Spa 2020: Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( Mexico )

) Colorado's Best Resort Spa 2020: Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Best Resort Spa 2020: Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort Hawaii's Best Wellness Retreat 2020: Mauna Lani , Auberge Resorts Collection

Best Wellness Retreat 2020: , Auberge Resorts Collection Macau's Best Resort Spa 2020: Banyan Tree Spa at Banyan Tree Macau

Best Resort Spa 2020: Banyan Tree Spa at Banyan Tree Macau Florida's Best Hotel Spa 2020: Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach

Best Hotel Spa 2020: Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach Saint Lucia's Best Resort Spa 2020: Rainforest Spa at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

